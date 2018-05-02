Artificial Intelligence Is Everywhere – How It Is Transforming Different Industries?

Artificial intelligence or AI is the futuristic technology that is finding its rapid and increasing use in nearly every business. It is an umbrella term that describes such kind of technology that can imitate human intelligence. Researchers have spent hundreds of hours to find out how artificial intelligence will impact across different industries. Here is a brief description of various facts gathered from these reports.

Marketing

AI has been one of the most imperative sources of innovation in the field of marketing. The digital marketing experts are adopting artificial intelligence trend to streamline business operations with reduced cost. They are leveraging the power of AI for cost and ROI analysis for social media sentiment analysis, chatbot customer service, and PPC (pay per click) advertising.

According to the research report, about 51% of marketers are already using artificial intelligence and around 27% are estimated to integrate this advanced technology by the end of this year, which is going to end within a few days.

Artificial intelligence is facilitating detailed data analysis to provide more accurate insights from data-rich sources such as video and voice. Thereby, avoiding the need to manuallycategorize and define different kinds of media. It enables the transformation of marketers from reactive planners to proactive planners. The detailed analytics help them with more effective planning and campaign execution in 3 different areas – segmentation, keyword tagging, and tracking. The biggest use of AI technology has been observed in the creation of editorial content and combining the perfect image with a relevant message for display ads.

Healthcare

AI has been considered as a magic pill in the healthcare industry. It makes this sector more accessible and affordable for common people and also provides nurses, doctors, and all medical professionals with new user experience. There are many situations where AI can better perform healthcare tasks than human experts.

Reports result proved that 86% of life science firms, healthcare technology vendors and healthcare provider organizations are already using this technology. And, it is estimated that these companies will make about $54 million investment on AI projects by 2020.

So, what ways AI is transforming the medical and healthcare industry?

The most widely used application of artificial intelligence in healthcare includes managing medical records and other types of data, treatment design, performing repetitive tasks, digital medical consultation, medication management, digital nurses, precision medicine, faster and affordable drug creation, healthcare systems analysis and management.

Online Gambling

From 2300 BC, gambling has gone a long way and quickly adapting the emerging trends of the customer world. Artificial intelligence is such an innovative trend that helps in analyzing customers’ habits and determining which products are in high demand among them.

Data gathered by artificial intelligence software assist casino operators to provide highly realistic odds to their users. Not only the operators, but players can also use the odds. The significance of AI software and technique is proved by the fact that a professional and experienced Texas Hold’em player was defeated by an artificial intelligence system called deep stack.

The ability of AI for strategic reasoning and analyzing customers’ behavior helps online operator Betway in giving the more competitive gambling experience to their users. Not only has this but the development of AI trend improved the problem of gambling addiction up to an extended level. The AI software can easily find out a user who is moving on the path to become addicted to it and prevent the negative outcomes before the situation becomes worst.

Commerce

Retailers are currently getting the full advantage of this technology through different applications such as customized product recommendations, personalizing online interfaces, improving the relevance of customers’ search results, and delivering them the improved customer service with the highest level of satisfaction. Most e-commerce portfolios are nowadays focusing and investing in advanced technologies such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), artificial intelligence (AI), and analytics technologies for reduced logistics cost and identifying fraudulent orders. AI-based and voice-based shopping ensures better customer engagement and effective transition from offline to the online world by reducing the language difference gaps.

Education

The integration of artificial intelligence in digital learning solutions are making revolutionary changes in the education system. The adoption of digital learning solutions with AI is creating a positive impact on the way education is given to students with different interests and capabilities.

Every student is different and has varying learning pace and capabilities. Despite giving the complete best, it becomes difficult for teachers to impart education according to the individual learning needs of every student within the limited classroom and school time. This issue gets resolved with artificial intelligence that ensures personalized learning to allow students to learn at their pace instead of a class average.

Alongside facilitating personalized learning, artificial intelligence also improves the efficiency of teaching by enabling automation of various administrative responsibilities. Lecturers and professors can play their main role of acting as the guiding force for students.

Artificial intelligence comes with a transparent and personalized assessment that helps in analyzing millions of difficult patterns in individual learning and better evaluate the student accordingly. The creation of digital content is another aspect where AI comes very handy in the education system. Innovative AI capabilities help in creating updated and customized digital content of different subjects and learning streams ensuring it remains pertinent to students of all ages and with all academic performance.

Supply Chain & Logistics

The adoption of AI systems in this sector helps with reduced cost and decreased shipping time for smooth and hassle-free supply chain and logistics operations. Artificial intelligence applications into supply chain related-tasks hold the great potential for improving the bottom and top-line value. As per the research report, 15% of firms have already started using this innovative technology while 31% are planning to integrate it in their business operations by the end of this year.

The adoption of AI technologies allows greater contextual intelligence by providing new and updated insights into different types of aspects such as logistics & warehouse management and supply chain management. This technology can deliver a detailed analysis of supply chain management performance which eventually helps in finding the factors affecting its performance. It integrates strong capabilities of 3 sophisticated technologies including reinforcement learning, supervised learning, and unsupervised learning to figure out the factors affecting supply chain performance. AI encourages the tracking and measurement of a wide variety of factors that hold great significance for enhanced demand forecasting accuracy by facilitating the effective analysis of huge data volume.

Well,…these are not the points where AI applications are limited in supply chain and logistics field. Even AI is showing an impact in many more aspects. It includes increased predictive capabilities, robotics, computer vision, big data insights, autonomous vehicles, contextual intelligence, improved productivity, demand forecasting, enhanced selection of the supplier and its effectiveness, factory scheduling, production planning, effective decision making, and enhanced customer experience.

Conclusion

Although the use of artificial intelligence in these fields is not something new, it is becoming a crucial step in their transformational journey. If you are ready to change the way you do business, adopt AI and see the major differences.