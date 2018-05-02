Adv Wanjari, family visit Ganesh Tekdi Mandir after win in MLC poll

Nagpur: Following the emphatic win in the Nagpur Graduates Constituency (MLC) elections, Congress candidate, Adv Abhijit Wanjari along with his family visited Ganesh Tekdi Mandir to take blessings from the deity on Friday.

Wanjari, the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate has reportedly won the elections by a margin of over 14,000 votes. Though, the official confirmation is awaited in this regard.

After completion of the first preference votes, Wanjari was ahead by margin of 14,407 votes. Wanjari has secured 55,947 votes, while his nearest rival Sandeep Joshi of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got 41,540 votes.