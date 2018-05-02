Adhering to Covid norms Nagpur district observes MLC Elections

Nagpur: With mandatory face masks besides maintaining social distancing and frequently sanitised polling booths, Nagpur district observed voting for Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituency election on Tuesday.

The Election Commission had already issued strict guidelines that need to be following during the voting process amid the novel Coronavirus pandemic. From wearing masks to maintaining social distancing and sanitising the booths, all the safety guidelines are being followed in the Second Capital of the State with significant numbers of voters showing up at polling booths.