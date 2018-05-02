Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Tue, Dec 1st, 2020

    Adhering to Covid norms Nagpur district observes MLC Elections

    Nagpur: With mandatory face masks besides maintaining social distancing and frequently sanitised polling booths, Nagpur district observed voting for Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituency election on Tuesday.

    The Election Commission had already issued strict guidelines that need to be following during the voting process amid the novel Coronavirus pandemic. From wearing masks to maintaining social distancing and sanitising the booths, all the safety guidelines are being followed in the Second Capital of the State with significant numbers of voters showing up at polling booths.

