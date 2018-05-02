AAP stages protest in city, demands roll back of anti-farm laws

Nagpur: The Nagpur unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday held a protest against the recently enacted farm laws, at Samvidhan Square. A delegation of the party also submitted a memorandum to District Collector demanding that the three laws be taken back and a new law be brought to guarantee Minimum Support Price (MSP) to the farmers for their produce.

The party firmly supported the farmers’ organisations staging protests at Delhi borders since the past eight days. During the protest at Samvidhan Square, the Aam Aadmi Party opposed the anti-farm laws and demanded they should be rolled back. There is no other way. Bring a new law to guarantee MSP on all of farmers’ crops,” said the party.

The Aam Aadmi Party said it held demonstrations across Maharashtra and submitted memorandums to the District Collectors. “If the farm laws are not taken back, the party will intensify its agitation against the Central Government,” warned the party leaders. “The AAP Government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is extending all help to the agitating farmers in Delhi. All the party legislators, office-bearers and leaders are with the farmers and demanding scrapping of the “anti-farmer” laws.

The protest at Samvidhan Square was participated among others by State Committee member Devendra Wankhede, State Joint Secretary Ashok Mishra, National Committee member Amrish Savarkar, Nagpur Convener Kavita Singhal, Secretary Bhushan Dhakulkar, Organising Secretary Shankar Ingole, Joint Convener Prashant Nilatkar, Sweety Indurkar, Deepali Patil, and a large numbers party office-bearers and activists.