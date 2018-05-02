Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Dec 3rd, 2020

    AAP stages protest in city, demands roll back of anti-farm laws

    Nagpur: The Nagpur unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday held a protest against the recently enacted farm laws, at Samvidhan Square. A delegation of the party also submitted a memorandum to District Collector demanding that the three laws be taken back and a new law be brought to guarantee Minimum Support Price (MSP) to the farmers for their produce.

    The party firmly supported the farmers’ organisations staging protests at Delhi borders since the past eight days. During the protest at Samvidhan Square, the Aam Aadmi Party opposed the anti-farm laws and demanded they should be rolled back. There is no other way. Bring a new law to guarantee MSP on all of farmers’ crops,” said the party.

    The Aam Aadmi Party said it held demonstrations across Maharashtra and submitted memorandums to the District Collectors. “If the farm laws are not taken back, the party will intensify its agitation against the Central Government,” warned the party leaders. “The AAP Government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is extending all help to the agitating farmers in Delhi. All the party legislators, office-bearers and leaders are with the farmers and demanding scrapping of the “anti-farmer” laws.

    The protest at Samvidhan Square was participated among others by State Committee member Devendra Wankhede, State Joint Secretary Ashok Mishra, National Committee member Amrish Savarkar, Nagpur Convener Kavita Singhal, Secretary Bhushan Dhakulkar, Organising Secretary Shankar Ingole, Joint Convener Prashant Nilatkar, Sweety Indurkar, Deepali Patil, and a large numbers party office-bearers and activists.

    Trending In Nagpur
    सेलिब्रेशन ऑन व्हील्स को नागरिको की पसंद; एक ही दिन २ जन्मदिन मनाए गए
    सेलिब्रेशन ऑन व्हील्स को नागरिको की पसंद; एक ही दिन २ जन्मदिन मनाए गए
    Nagpur Graduate constituency Election Result: Cong Abhijeet Wanjari Leads with 4850 votes
    Nagpur Graduate constituency Election Result: Cong Abhijeet Wanjari Leads with 4850 votes
    नागपूर पदवीधर निवडणूक २०२०( पहिली फेरी): अभिजित वंजारी ४८५० मतांनी पुढे
    नागपूर पदवीधर निवडणूक २०२०( पहिली फेरी): अभिजित वंजारी ४८५० मतांनी पुढे
    सीएमआरएस २ दिवसीय नागपूर मेट्रोच्या दौऱ्यावर
    सीएमआरएस २ दिवसीय नागपूर मेट्रोच्या दौऱ्यावर
    AAP stages protest in city, demands roll back of anti-farm laws
    AAP stages protest in city, demands roll back of anti-farm laws
    शेतकऱ्यांच्या समर्थनार्थ कृषी कायद्यांविरोधात आज आम आदमी पार्टी चे धरणें आंदोलन.
    शेतकऱ्यांच्या समर्थनार्थ कृषी कायद्यांविरोधात आज आम आदमी पार्टी चे धरणें आंदोलन.
    NMC begins survey of citizens to curb Covid-19 spread
    NMC begins survey of citizens to curb Covid-19 spread
    BJP wins MLC poll in Dhule-Nandurbar constituency
    BJP wins MLC poll in Dhule-Nandurbar constituency
    HDFC Bank outages: RBI tells bank to stop sourcing new credit card customers
    HDFC Bank outages: RBI tells bank to stop sourcing new credit card customers
    जागतिक दिव्यांग दिनानिमित्त महावितरणच्या प्रादेशिक संचालक कार्यालयात दिव्यांग कर्मचाऱ्यांचा सन्मान
    जागतिक दिव्यांग दिनानिमित्त महावितरणच्या प्रादेशिक संचालक कार्यालयात दिव्यांग कर्मचाऱ्यांचा सन्मान
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145