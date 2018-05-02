80-yr old woman knocked dead by car in Sakkardara

Nagpur: An 80-year old woman was knocked dead by a rashly driven car near Sakkardara Lake on Wednesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Pushpa Natthuji Bangale (80), residing near Sakkardara Lake. Around 6 pm on Wednesday, Pushpa was sitting near the lake. During the same time, a recklessly driven car hit her with forceful impact. The seriously injured Pushpa died on the spot. The driver of the car fled the spot fearing public wrath.

Sakkardara PSI Masram, based on a complaint lodged by Dilip Natthuji Bangale (58), booked the unidentified car driver under Sections 279, 304(A) of the IPC read with Sections 134, 177, 184 of Motor Vehicles Act and searching for him.