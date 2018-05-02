Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Dec 3rd, 2020

    80-yr old woman knocked dead by car in Sakkardara

    Nagpur: An 80-year old woman was knocked dead by a rashly driven car near Sakkardara Lake on Wednesday evening.

    The deceased has been identified as Pushpa Natthuji Bangale (80), residing near Sakkardara Lake. Around 6 pm on Wednesday, Pushpa was sitting near the lake. During the same time, a recklessly driven car hit her with forceful impact. The seriously injured Pushpa died on the spot. The driver of the car fled the spot fearing public wrath.

    Sakkardara PSI Masram, based on a complaint lodged by Dilip Natthuji Bangale (58), booked the unidentified car driver under Sections 279, 304(A) of the IPC read with Sections 134, 177, 184 of Motor Vehicles Act and searching for him.

    Trending In Nagpur
    MLC polls: Cong’s Adv Wanjari leads in early trends
    MLC polls: Cong’s Adv Wanjari leads in early trends
    80-yr old woman knocked dead by car in Sakkardara
    80-yr old woman knocked dead by car in Sakkardara
    Company director arrested for Rs 49 crore fake ITC claims
    Company director arrested for Rs 49 crore fake ITC claims
    Illegal jungle safari racket busted in TATR; guard, agent arrested
    Illegal jungle safari racket busted in TATR; guard, agent arrested
    Counting of votes for Nagpur Graduates’ Constituency polls begins
    Counting of votes for Nagpur Graduates’ Constituency polls begins
    CONTRACTOR REGISTRATION में PWD में रही धांधली
    CONTRACTOR REGISTRATION में PWD में रही धांधली
    नागपूर पदवीधर निवडणूक मतमोजणी प्रक्रियेला सुरुवात
    नागपूर पदवीधर निवडणूक मतमोजणी प्रक्रियेला सुरुवात
    Graduate Election का फैसला होगा आज
    Graduate Election का फैसला होगा आज
    मतमोजणी प्रक्रियेला सुरुवात
    मतमोजणी प्रक्रियेला सुरुवात
    मनपाच्या प्राथमिक आरोग्य केन्द्राचे राष्ट्रीय पातळीवर कौतुक
    मनपाच्या प्राथमिक आरोग्य केन्द्राचे राष्ट्रीय पातळीवर कौतुक
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145