5 Sleep Benefits of Using CBD Oil

If you haven’t heard of CBD oil yet, you’re likely living under a rock. There’s a wide range of CBD oil productsto handle a variety of ailments, from stubborn acne to severe pain and inflammation.

There’s been a great deal of attention lately on the effects of CBD on a person’s ability to sleep. Those who take it daily report feeling drowsy more quickly and better able to sleep through the night. More specifically, there are five noticeable benefits of using CBD oil if you want a better night’s sleep.

Relieve Physical Tension

For many, the struggles with sleep come via physical tension throughout the body. Your heart might be racing as a result of stress, anxiety, or even fear. You might also struggle with restless legs, tight muscles, clenched teeth, or other physiological symptoms that make sleep simply elusive.

CBD has been known to reduce physical tension for many patients struggling to sleep. Those who use it regularly report that the CBD courses through their veins and delivers much needed relaxation to help their natural melatonin kick in and allow sleep to take over.

Reduces Stress and Anxiety

Stress and anxiety are often the reason the individuals are unable to sleep. Their minds might race as they try to figure out the latest dilemma or challenge that faces them. Stress and anxiety can have both a physical and mental effect on an individual, not only causing ceaseless worry but also causing a racing heartbeat, sweating glands, tense muscles, clenched teeth, and more.

CBD is believed to help relieve stress and anxiety by helping to reduce a person’s cortisol production. Cortisol is the hormone associated with stress, and it can cause a fight or flight response in the body that emanates in the way described here. It could chase away these feelings so that the body can naturally drift off to sleep.

Treats PTSD Nightmares

A growing body of research shows that CBD is a promising treatment for those suffering from PTSD. There are many symptoms that CBD can help combat, but the ability to help an individual circumvent distressing nightmares is most notable.

CBD is believed to help reduce the amount of time spent in REM sleep. This is the stage of sleep in which dreaming occurs. It could help PTSD patients rest more deeply, restoring some of their mental clarity that’s needed to overcome their trauma.

Many PTSD patients purposefully try to avoid sleep because they know that nightmares will follow. CBD may give them the peace of mind to help them drift off to sleep without worrying about reliving a past trauma.

Alleviates Pain

Those who deal with chronic pain or even temporary pain from an injury know what it’s like to search for sleep. The pain can be too much to bear throughout the night, so even if you manage to fall asleep, you may wake several times because you’re in an uncomfortable position or your medication has worn off.

The best CBD oil has shown promise in helping many individuals feel relief from their pain. Researchers attribute it to CBD’s potential influence on the endocannabinoid system. Pain is a natural immune response to a trauma. CBD might increase the number of cannabinoids in the body to balance out immune responses in the endocannabinoid system and bring the taker relief so they can rest easier.

Improves Your Daily Lifestyle

When you can’t sleep, it impacts more than you might think about your lifestyle, your health, and your mental wellbeing. You might think that losing a few hours of sleep each night might make you just a little grumpy, but there are far more emotional and physiological effects than that.Those who don’t sleep enough either short-term or long term will face a series of consequences that impact your health from head to toe. When you start using CBD to help you sleep, you might notice the following improvements in your wellbeing:

Better Memory: Sleep is essential for memory function, and when you lose sleep, you become more forgetful. Restoring healthy sleep cycles also restores memories and helps you to be more organized.

Improved Concentration: It’s much easier to focus when you’ve slept well the night before. You might be able to say goodbye to caffeine and energy aids and hyper-focus on projects simply because you’re well-rested. You’re also less likely to be in or cause an accident.

Better Mood: Grumpiness is one of the most noticeable symptoms of poor sleep, but your mental health can also be affected. Those who don’t sleep well often develop anxiety and depression as a result. CBD could not only improve your sleep but also help with hormone regulation to improve your overall mood.

Stronger Immune System: Sleep and CBD can hand-in-hand strengthen your immune system. A well-rested body is better able to build antibodies and fight off infection. CBD is also believed to help influence your body’s immune responses.

Greater Heart Health: Researchers have discovered that lack of sleep plays a key role in the development of heart conditions including heart disease, hypertension, stroke, and more. As CBD helps you sleep, it can also restore essential heart function.

Better Libido: Those who are tired naturally have a lower sex drive, which can impact your health as well as your relationships. Sex is a natural anxiety and stress reliever, and getting enough sleep is key to making it a more frequent and better experience.

Less Risk for Weight Gain and Diabetes: Your body’s metabolism and your personal nutrition tend to struggle when you’re not getting enough sleep. Chemical imbalances in the body can lead to things like type II diabetes and weight gain. CBD’s influence on your sleep and wellbeing could help to reduce your risk in both of these areas.

The list of positive benefits of better sleep could go on and on. When you’re able to sleep well, thanks to the aid of CBD or otherwise, you will notice an incredible improvement in your health and vitality for years to come.