4 Tips for Confidently Buying CBD Products

Are you finally ready to hop on the CBD train but don’t know where to start? With so many options and brands to choose from, buying CBD products can quickly become overwhelming, especially for first-time buyers. We’re here to demystify the process of choosing and buying CBD.

Whether you’re in the market for delicious CBD gummies or want to try more traditional CBD options such as oils and tinctures from Lord Jones, we’re here to help. Check out this article to learn four tips that will enable you to confidently buy any kind of CBD product.

Understand CBD Terminology

If you’ve started searching for CBD products, you’ve likely come across terms such as CBD isolate or full spectrum CBD. Understanding the different types of CBD will allow you to make a more informed decision as to what product best suits your needs.

CBD isolate is CBD that has been extracted and then completely isolated from all other compounds found in the plant. The resulting product is 99% pure. Products that use CBD isolate don’t contain any other cannabinoids or terpenes.

Full spectrum CBD hasn’t been isolated from any of the other compounds found in the hemp plant. Products made with this type of CBD contain:

Other cannabinoids (including THC)

Terpenes

Flavonoids

Fatty acids

While full spectrum CBD does contain THC, you don’t have to worry about getting high or feeling altered. All legal CBD products that contain full spectrum CBD must have 0.3% or less THC.

Full spectrum CBD offers greater health benefits than other forms, notably the entourage effect. But, be aware that full spectrum CBD is illegal in certain states.

If you’re looking for CBD that’s a happy medium between isolate and full spectrum, look for products that contain broad spectrum CBD. This type of CBD contains all of the other compounds found in the plant, but all THC has been removed.

Research the Brand

The key to buying high quality CBD is to buy from a high quality brand. There are all sorts of things you’ll want to know about a brand, including where the hemp is grown, how it’s cultivated, how the CBD is extracted, and many other factors.

Instead of researching each brand on your own, check out CBDGrade, which offers in-depth reviews and details about well-known CBD brands. So what should you look for when learning about a brand?

Ideally you want to choose a company that grows its hemp domestically. Hemp grown in the United States almost always ensures a better product. Buying a brand that uses U.S.-grown hemp also gives you peace of mind that growers are following FDA rules and guidelines.

In researching a brand, you’ll also want to read customer reviews. Customer reviews are opinion-based, but they also provide factual information. Browsing reviews, you’ll quickly get an idea whether or not a product or brand is worthwhile.

Once you come across a solid brand, you’ve likely come across solid products. When hemp is grown, extracted, and manufactured properly, you’re more likely to get the results that you seek from using CBD.

Review the Certificate of Analysis (COA)

One of the most important pieces of information to review when buying CBD is the certificate of analysis (COA). In fact, if you come across a product that doesn’t have a COA, your best bet is to move on to something else.

As you may know, the CBD industry isn’t regulated by any federal body. This opens the door for all sorts of fraudulent and possibly dangerous products. For transparency and to allow consumers to buy with confidence, CBD manufacturers often have their products tested by a third-party lab.

When a product is tested, the lab provides a COA. This document provides in-depth information into what the product contains. The report will state how much of each ingredient is in a certain product, including CBD percentage, THC percentage, as well as the existence of harmful items such as:

Heavy metals

Solvents

Pesticides

Reviewing a product’s COA can seem like a daunting task, but this isn’t a step that you’ll want to skip. Check out this article to learn the ins and outs of reading a COA.

Confirm the Dosage

Another critical detail to confirm when buying CBD is the dosage. Depending on the type of CBD product you buy, pinpointing the dosage may require a little math. Without knowing how much CBD you’re taking, it will be impossible to know the appropriate dosage for you and how long results will last.

When you buy CBD gummies or capsules, it’s much easier to confirm the dosage. Edible products will often specifically say how much each item contains. For example, a CBD gummy may contain 10mg of CBD each, or a capsule may contain 25mg.

Dosing gets trickier when it comes to oil products, such as drops or tinctures. These products come with a dropper that indicates 1mL of liquid. So, if you purchase a 30mL bottle of CBD, it contains 30 servings. But this doesn’t tell you how much CBD is in a drop.

This is where you’ll need to do a little math. Let’s assume you purchase a 30mL bottle that contains 300mg of CBD. To understand how much CBD you get per serving, divide the total CBD content by the number of servings. In this scenario, a 1 mL serving offers 10mg of CBD.

Pinpointing dosages for topical products such as lotions and creams is much harder as it can be impossible to know exactly how much of the product you’re applying to your skin.

Understanding the dosage of the CBD product you buy is crucial so that you can take the appropriate dose. This ensures that you’ll get the full benefits while minimizing the risk of negative side effects.

Conclusion

Buying CBD doesn’t have to be such a daunting task. With these four tips, you’ll be better equipped to make an informed purchase. This way you can feel confident in the product that you’ve bought and increase the chances of getting the full effects that you want.