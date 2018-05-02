Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Wed, Dec 2nd, 2020
    3rd ODI: Gill out for 33, India lose 2nd wicket

    Agar continues, excellent over from the spinner. Just a single. After 14 overs India are 77-1.

    Zampa is here. Gill and Kohli take a single each. Two more singles to end the over.

    Agar continues, Kohli takes a single. Gill defends the first and big shout for LBW off that next. Gill consults Kohli and goes for a review. Gill tried to sweep, the ball hit the front pad. Ball tracking says hitting in line and hitting the top of middle stump. Decision stands Gill has to walk back scoring 33 off 39 balls. Shreyas Iyer is the new batsman, he powers the ball to to deep cover-point for a single.

    सुलह पर संकट! किसानों ने सिरे से ठुकराया सरकार का कमेटी बनाने का ऑफर
    Cops conduct mock drill at CM’s residence to tackle ‘terror attack’
    Man tries to murder couple in Gittikhadan, cops launch hunt
    राष्ट्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण दिनानिमित्त नागपूर महापालिका अधिकारी आणि कर्मचाऱ्यांची सायकलवारी!
    Man kills wife for refusing sex, tries to mislead cops with ‘heart attack’ ploy
    In Pic : NMC officers rides bicycle to office on National Pollution Control Day .
    Forest Deptt launches guided nature trail in Japanese Garden
    Maha MLC polls: 63.89% average turnout in five constituencies
    Nagpur records 515 new COVID-19 cases; nine more casualties
    पदवीधर निवडणुकीत अंदाजे 55 टक्क्यांपर्यंत मतदान
