3rd ODI: Gill out for 33, India lose 2nd wicket

Agar continues, excellent over from the spinner. Just a single. After 14 overs India are 77-1.

Zampa is here. Gill and Kohli take a single each. Two more singles to end the over.

Agar continues, Kohli takes a single. Gill defends the first and big shout for LBW off that next. Gill consults Kohli and goes for a review. Gill tried to sweep, the ball hit the front pad. Ball tracking says hitting in line and hitting the top of middle stump. Decision stands Gill has to walk back scoring 33 off 39 balls. Shreyas Iyer is the new batsman, he powers the ball to to deep cover-point for a single.