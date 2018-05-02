36,594 Covid cases, 540 deaths in 24 hours

The Covid tally is here. With 36,594 new Covid-19 infections, India’s total cases rise to 95,71,559. With 540 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,39,188. Total active cases at 4,16,082. Total discharged cases at 90,16,289 with 42,916 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

In Germany, an Analysis of public data on SARS-CoV-2 infections in Germany suggests that in regions that mandated the use of face masks in public spaces had registered lower infections.

The analysis suggested that by 20 days after the implementation of such mandates had approximately 45 percent lower infections compared to other large cities that did not implement mask mandates.

The results suggest that face masks might be a cost-effective method for preventing COVID-19. Scientists used the synthetic control method to analyze the effect of face masks on the spread of COVID-19 in Germany.